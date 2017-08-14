Huawei P10 Plus Bright Black Variant Unveiled, Now On Presale Via VMall

Huawei has further expanded the rich array of colour options the P10 Plus is available in, with the addition of a new Bright Black variant of the flagship. The new Bright Black variant is now on presale on Huawei’s official online store- Vmall and that would run until August 18 when the sales would commence.

With this new colour variant, the Huawei P10 Plus is now available in Arctic White, Prestige Gold, Greenery, Dazzling Blue, Graphite Black, Dazzling Gold, Rose Gold and Moonlight Silver. The Bright Black variant is different from the Graphite Black in that it comes with a smooth, glossy finish unlike the matte finish on the Graphite Black variant. The new colour variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at 4,888 Yuan ($709) which is the official price of the 6GB + 128GB variant.

As a reminder, the Huawei P10 Plus sports a 5.5-inch LCD screen having a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. The device is powered by an Octa-core 2.3GHz Hisilicon Kirin 960 chip with the Mali-G71 MP8 GPU powering the graphics. The P10 comes with a dual 12MP + 20MP camera setup at the rear with the Leica badge. Up front, there an 8MP front-facing camera or selfies. The P10 Plus gets its light from a 3,750mAh battery and providing the interface is EMUI 5.1 based on Android Nougat.

