Leak: Meizu M6 Note Running Helio P20 instead of P25?

Meizu will be launching the M6 Note on August 23 with press invite already sent out for the event which would be held at the Beijing Performing Arts Centre. Before now, we have seen the specifications of the mid-range smartphone leaked and one of the spectacular features is the presence of an Helio P25 chip (MT6757T) which is in the same mid-range segment as the Snapdragon 630 SoC. But in a surprising twist, a new leak has emerged which suggests that the Meizu M6 Note will feature a MediaTek Helio P20 processor.

The leak comes in form of a screenshot of a device which is said to be the M6 Note running through benchmark app CPU-Z. The leaked screenshot clearly lists the processor under scrutiny as the MediaTek Helio P20 chip (MT6757 with a clock speed of 2.39GHz. Both the Helio P20 and Helio P25 almost feature similar configuration but problem is, while the Helio p25 comes with support for dual cameras, the P20 does not. Recall the Meizu M6 Note is rumoured to sport a dual camera setup at the rear with one of the sensors being a Sony IMX258 sensor. Unfortunately, we can’t see the back of the device to tell if there is a dual camera setup on board or this is the M5 Note being bandied around as the upcoming M6 Note. Even at that, the M5 Note features a Heli P10 Soc and not a P20.

Other specifications of the M6 Note includes a Meizu M6 Note will feature a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device will be powered by one of MediaTek’s latest chip, the Helio P25 (MT6757T) chip which is a 64-bit octa-core processor with Mali-T880 GPU. The processor will be backed by 3GB of RAM on some models while others will have 4GB of RAM. The storage will be either a 32GB and 64GB variant respectively while the device will get its juice from a 4,000mAh battery.We can’t explain this but the device in the leaked photo may likely not be the M6 Note.

