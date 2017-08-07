Meizu M6 Note Details Leaked: Helio P25, Dual Cameras Similar to Redmi Pro’s

Despite still basking in the media attention the release of the Pro 7 elicited, Meizu is reportedly working on a new model which is the M6 Note, a successor to the M5 Note released last year. The M5 Note turned out to be a very popular device when it went on sale, with over a million units sold in just 21 seconds during its first sales. Some of the specifications of the Meizu M6 Note have reportedly surfaced online, as usual, from China’s Weibo the hub of China leaks.

According to the leaked specifications list, the Meizu M6 Note will feature a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device will be powered by one of MediaTek’s latest chip, the Helio P25 (MT6757T) chip which is a 64-bit octa-core processor with Mali-T880 GPU. The processor will be backed by 3GB of RAM on some models while others will have 4GB of RAM. The storage will be either a 32GB and 64GB variant respectively. The M6 Note will also come with a dual camera setup which the tipster discloses will be like the Xiaomi Redmi Pro’s setup, that is a Sony IMX 258 main sensor. The camera is a 13MP sensor while the device will get its juice from a 4,000mAh battery.

In addition, the posters also reveal the M6 Note will come with an all metal unibody and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The leak also pitches the 4GB RAM variant of the M6 Note as coming with a 1,599 Yuan price tag (around $237). We can’t say when the device will be launched but that will likely be before the end of the year.

(source)

