Meizu M6 Note Will Launch on August 23, Press Invite Out

Meizu has unexpectedly started sending out press invites for a launch event scheduled to take place on August 23. The launch event will take place at the Beijing Performing Arts Centre by 11 AM and it comes with the theme- “Stay True” which is already the subject of series of memes on Weibo. The posters and launch invite clearly reveal that the Meizu M6 Note is the model that would be unveiled during the conference.

The Meizu M6 Note only popped up online recently in a couple of leaked photos showing some of its specifications. The leak reveals M6 Note will sport a 5.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD display and will be powered by MediaTek’s latest mid-range Helio P25 (MT6757T) chip with the Mali-T880 GPU firing up the graphics. The processor will be backed by 3GB of RAM on some models while others will have 4GB of RAM while there will either be a 32GB and 64GB storage variant respectively. The M6 Note will also come with a dual camera setup which is tipped to be like the Xiaomi Redmi Pro’s setup, that is a Sony IMX 258 main sensor. One of the posters shows the rear view of a smartphone which is likely the M6 Note and it packs a dual camera setup.battery.

In addition, the M6 Note is tipped as coming with an all metal unibody and it will get its juice from a 4,000mAh battery. The leak also pitches the 4GB RAM variant of the M6 Note as coming with a 1,599 Yuan price tag (around $237) which is a decent price for a mid-range Helio P25 packing smartphone.

