Supply Chain Analyst Leaks Meizu Product Release Plan for H2 2017

Earlier this year, images revealing Meizu’s product road-map for 2017 surfaced online. The images showed that most of the phones will be powered by MediaTek processors just like last year, with one or two sporting Qualcomm chipsets.

A supply chain analyst (@Cold begs) has revealed more details about Meizu’s product lineup for the rest of the year. In his Weibo post, he mentions that this year, Meizu will release 10 phones in all and most will feature the Helio P20/P25.

Either of the two chips will be in the M6 Note and the new X series. The recently released Meizu E2 is one of the phones that will have the Helio P20 SoC. Last year, most of the phones released by Meizu were powered by the Helio P10 processor. The M3 Note, M5 Note, and the U20 are examples.

READ MORE: Meizu Flyme 6 Now Available For Third Party Phone Models

He also mentions that the Meizu Pro 7 will be the flagship phone and will join the dual-camera train. The Pro 7 might be equipped with a Samsung or Qualcomm high end chip.

Meizu is one of the major Chinese manufacturers that still relies heavily on Mediatek processors and it doesn’t seem that will be changing soon. A few months ago, there was a rumor that the OEM was working with Texas Instruments to develop its own processor but we haven’t heard anything after that.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: