Giant Banner At Meizu’s HQ Teases The M6 Note With Dual Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu has had a relatively quiet 2017, especially if we compare the rate of smartphone releases this year to that of last year. This may likely explain why their launch events are starting to be with pomp and pageantry. The Pro 7 launch was no less glamorous and so too, the company seems to be planning a glamorous ceremony for the M6 Note launch scheduled to take place at the Beijing Performing Arts Centre on August 23. We feel so because of the giant-sized banner (attached after the post) which was recently spotted to have been erected by the company at its Beijing headquarter complex.

The banner is basically a teaser as it contains just the number 6 designed in a manner that looks like it is the number 8 but in actual sense, it looks like they are teasing a dual camera setup on the M6 Note along with the device itself. We already have words that the Meizu mid-ranger will pack a dual camera set up at the rear making it the second Meizu phone with such, and the teaser poster which announced the August 23 launch date contained the picture of a dual camera-packing smartphone held be a man.

Read More: Leak: Meizu M6 Note Running Helio P20 instead of P25?

Apart from a dual camera setup, the Meizu M6 Note will come with a sport a 5.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD display and will be powered by MediaTek’s latest mid-range Helio P25 (MT6757T) chip with the Mali-T880 GPU firing up the graphics. The processor will be backed by 3GB of RAM on some models while others will have 4GB of RAM coupled with either be a 32GB and 64GB storage variant respectively.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: