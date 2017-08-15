ZTE Blade Z Max with $129 Pricing Brings Dual Rear Cameras, 6-inch Display

In the previous week, the ZTE Z982 phablet had appeared on GFXBench benchmarking site. The Chinese firm has officially announced it as ZTE Blade Z Max. It seems to be an updated version of the ZTE Blade X Max that was launched in May this year and a replacement of the ZTE ZMax Pro from the previous year.

The ZTE Blade Z Max phablet features a 6-inch display that produces a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The screen is protected by 2.5D scratch resistant Dragontrail glass. It offers a pixel count of 367 ppi. The phablet measures 166.12 x 84.58 x 8.32 mm and its weight is 175 grams.

The Snapdragon 435 chipset featuring a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM are the driving force of this phablet. It comes with a native storage of 32 GB and users can add up to 128 GB of microSD card to its external storage.

The rear side of the ZTE Blade Z Max has a dual camera system that includes a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor that allows the users to shoot photos with bokeh effect. It also brings along some other features such as time-lapse, panorama mode and manual shooting mode. The front side of the Blade Z Max features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. It comes preloaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. Some of its connectivity features include a 3.5mm audio jack, v4.2 Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

The backside of the Blade Z Max features a fingerprint scanner and it also features a USB-C port that can be used to charge its 4,080mAh battery. It also brings along Quick Charge 2.0. This battery is 600mAh larger than the one present on the predecessor model. The Blade Z Max offers a talk time of up to 31 hours and a standby time of 528 hours.

It will be available in the U.S. through MetroPCS with a pricing of $129 from Aug. 26. Customers who pre-order it can avail a $25 Google Play gift card that can redeemed after buying the phablet.

