Panasonic Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro Launched In India

Panasonic may not be the first choice that comes to the mind of several phone buyers, but that won’t stop the Japanese company from churning out new phones. The electronics manufacturer has released about 6 phones this year. Yesterday, it added two more: the Panasonic Eluga A3 and the A3 Pro.

Panasonic Eluga A3

The Eluga A3 is a 5.2-inch smartphone with a 720p display covered with Dragontrail glass. There is a MT6737 quad-core chip clocked at 1.25GHz and paired with 3GB of RAM. Storage is 16GB but there is an expansion slot.

The Eluga A3 has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera. Under its metal body lies a 4000mAh battery that should see you through a day.

The Eluga A3 runs Android Nougat out of the box along with Panasonic’s virtual assistant called ARBO. There is dual SIM support, 4G LTE, WiFi and FM radio.

Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro

The Eluga A3 Pro is almost the same with the base model. They share the same design, screen size, camera and battery capacity. The difference is in the chip and storage.

There is a MT6753 processor clocked at 1.3GHz inside the Eluga A3 Pro and the built-in memory is 32GB.

Panasonic Eluga A3 and A3 Pro Availability and Pricing

The Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro come in gold. The A3 is priced at Rs. 11,290 (~$176) and the A3 Pro sells for Rs. 12,790 (~$199). It will be available across Indian retail stores when it goes on sale in September.

