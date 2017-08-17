Nokia 8’s Camera Prowess Explained

The Nokia 8 is a camera-centric feature that comes with 13-megapixel dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss optics. Also, it features a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. These cameras coupled with OZO audio technology can shoot some stunning photos and videos that can be even livestream on social sites. Here is what Nokia 8 users can be expected from its cameras.

Nokia 8’s Dual Rear Cameras

It includes a 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 RGB sensor. It is a f/2.0 aperture sensor with 1.12-micron pixels and carries support for optical image stabilization (OIS). The dual camera system also includes a f/2.0 aperture Sony IMX258 monochrome sensor that lacks OIS.

Impressive Low-Light Photography

The inclusion of a monochrome sensor helps in adding more light while shooting photos and videos in low-light conditions. According to Nokia, the dual rear cameras of the Nokia 8 are equipped with advanced image fusion algorithm that makes it possible to shoot impressive images in all conditions.

The dual rear cameras of the Nokia 8 can be used for capturing shots with bokeh effect. Nokia’s Live Bokeh effect feature allows users to increase or decrease the artificial blur for the background so that can users can shoot perfect photos with bokeh effect.

Nokia 8’s Bothie

One of the major camera features of the Nokia 8 is called Bothie. The Dual-Sight mode allows users to make use of the dual rear cameras as well as the frontal camera simultaneously to shoot split-screen videos or pictures called Bothies as shown in the image above. Bothies can be livestreamed on social platforms like Facebook or YouTube by using the Live icon in the camera app.

Amazing Selfies

The frontside also includes a 13-megapixel selfie snapper that seems that it also features a f/2.0 aperture Sony IMX258 sensor. There are not many smartphones in the market that comes with auto-focus feature for the front-facing camera and Nokia 8 is one of them.

OZO Audio

The Nokia 8 is the first smartphone to come with OZO audio that captures Spatial 360-degree audio through the three microphones of Nokia 8 while shooting 4K videos. The Snapdragon 835 chipset deals with all the processing to assist OZO Audio in delivering immersive experience.

The Nokia 8 will be selling with a pricing of 599 euros (~$705) starting from Europe from Sept. 6. It will be hitting other markets like Latin America soon and is expected to arrive in India in early October.

