Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) Release Nears as it Appears on Geekbench with Helio P20

Apart from Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that is scheduled to get official on Aug. 23, the South Korean company has a few dual rear camera enabled smartphones under the wraps. One of them is the alleged Galaxy C7 (2017). The arrival of the smartphone seems to be approaching fast as it has appeared on the database of the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

According to Geekbench listing, the Samsung SM-C7100 that is believed to be the Galaxy C7 (2017) is a mid-range smartphone as it has score 865 in single-core test and 3,621 in multi-core test. The handset is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and it is driven by MediaTek MT6757 chipset which is also known as MediaTek Helio P20. The SoC is coupled with 3 GB of RAM.

Around two weeks ago, the Galaxy C7 (2017) was also spotted on the support page of the Chinese edition of Samsung’s site. It only revealed the model number of the smartphone as SM-C7100 and it comes with Samsung Experience user interface. Moreover, the handset has also received certification from Bluetooth SIG and TENAA. These things hint that the Galaxy C7 (2017) may get official soon.

It is interesting to note that the TENAA listing of the Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) that a Snapdragon chipset will be powering it. Last year, the Samsung Galaxy C7 (2016) had arrived with Snapdragon 625 chipset. It appears that in this year, Samsung may sell the C7 (2017) in two chipsets variants in different markets.

According to TENAA, the Galaxy C7 (2017) has a 5.5-inch S-AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is expected to arrive in models like 3 GB of RAM + 32 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Its rear side is expected to feature a dual camera system involving a 13-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. It is pegged to feature a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. A 2,850mAh battery is expected to power the smartphone. It may come in color choices like Black and Gold.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy C7 (2016) in May and it came with a 5.7-inch full HD display and 3,300mAh battery. However, TENAA listing suggests that this year’s C7 will have a smaller display and battery. It seems that the C7 (2017) was supposed to debut in the second quarter of this year but its arrival has been delayed. Now that the Galaxy C7 (2017) has been certified by TENAA and Bluetooth SIG and has appeared on Geekbench, it may debut at the end of this month or in September.

(source)

