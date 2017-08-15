Apple Watch 3 Rumors: LTE Support to Be Its USP, Launching Alongside iPhone 8

Speculations are rife that Apple is working on the successor of Apple Watch 2. In the next month, Apple is speculated to launch the iPhone 7S, 7S Plus and iPhone 8 smartphones. Rumors have it that Apple may also unveil the Apple Watch 3 alongside the upcoming iPhones. Fresh details have been shared by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

A Bloomberg report had reported earlier in this month that the third-generation Apple Watch would be arriving with support for LTE connectivity. This indicates that the Apple Watch 3 may arrive as a standalone device with an embedded SIM card. It would probably allow users to make calls as well as send text messages through the Apple Watch 3.

Corroborating on the same report, Kuo claims that the Apple Watch 3 would be available in two case sizes such as 38mm and 42mm like the Apple Watch 2 models. The third-generation Apple Watch will be coming in LTE and non-LTE variants. Major cellular operators of the U.S. will be providing add-on cellular service to the upcoming LTE-enabled Apple Watch 3. The data plans of the LTE Apple Watch are expected to similar to that of iPad data plans.

Read More: iPhone 8 Rumors: 7 New Features Include Face ID Apple Pay, OLED Status Bar, Tap to Wake, SmartCam & More

The LTE enabled Apple Watch is also expected to be available with an expensive pricing than the non-LTE model. LTE Apple Watch is likely to consume more battery power. Hence, Apple needs to find a solution to make sure that its next smartwatch offers decent battery life.

The Bloomberg report had also claimed that the Apple Watch 3 would be coming with an improved design. However, Kuo claims that there won’t be any remarkable change in the design of the next-generation Apple Watch. So, Apple Watch fans who are expecting to see a slimmer smartwatch from the company may probably have to wait until the launch of Apple Watch 3’s successor.

According to Kuo, in the second half of 2017, Apple will be shipping 8 to 9 million units of Apple Watch.0 And in the entire year, the Cupertino company is expected to ship 17.5 to 18 million Apple Watch units. However, he does feel that in order to drive more sales, the company should launch the Apple Watch with a radical form factor. Adding health and medical related apps as well as 5G commercialization can improve its sales.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: