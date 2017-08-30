Moto X4 To Be Showcased At IFA Berlin As Well? Booth Spotted!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Moto X4 has been making rounds on the rumor mill for the past few months, but now we know that the phone is all set to meet us on September 2, thanks to an official poster confirming the launch date in the Philippines. However, the launch should not be just limited to the Philippines next month as a new image reveals that we may find a Moto X4 booth at IFA, Berlin this year.

IFA has always been a big event for tech manufacturers to showcase its big products for the latter half of the year and this year too, things are going to be exciting, with Samsung, LG, Lenovo, and other manufacturers participating in the event. Instead of using IFA as a platform to launch new products, most smartphone manufacturers reveal their big products before it kicks off and then showcases them at the Berlin event.

As for the specs, the Moto X4 is expected to come with a 5.2-inch display with Snapdragon 630 inside. Pricing should be close to $350-400 according to the storage variants. You can expect to find a decent dual camera setup at the back as well.

