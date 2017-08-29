Motorola Moto X4 to Get Unveiled on September 2?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The rumor mill has revealed plenty of information on the specifications and features of the upcoming Motorola Moto X4. Rumors had claimed that it may get unveiled through the Lenovo’s IFA 2017 event that will be held on Aug. 31. However, it appears that it may get unveiled on Sept. 2 as Motorola has now released a launch event teaser for the said date on its official Facebook page for Philippines.

The above image has been shared on the Philippines Facebook page of Motorola. It confirms that a launch event will be held on Sept. 2 starting at 6 PM local time. The “hellomoto X” text gives us a hint that Motorola is probably going to unveil the Moto X4 on Sept. 2.

The event will be livestreamed on Facebook and it would be hosted by popular actors from Philippines like Nadine Lustre and James Reid and the event is dubbed as Jadine FB Live. The Motorola Moto X4 has been recently certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. and it has been also approved by Brazil’s Anatel agency.

Read More: Motorola Moto X4 Appears in Two Images Along with Specs Sheet

A 5.2-inch AMOLED display is expected to be available on the Moto X4 that will produce full HD resolution. The Snapdragon 630 chipset is expected to power this smartphone. In the U.S., it is expected to arrive with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There will be another model featuring 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of native storage. It will come preloaded with Android Nougat.

A dual camera module featuring a 12-megapixel RGB sensor and a 12-megapixel monochrome sensor is expected to be present on the rear side of the phone. The frontside may feature a 16-megapixel snapper. It is expected to house a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone is rumored to sport an impressive IP68 certified chassis and it will be coming in color choices like Sterling Blue, Gold and Super Black.

According to well-known leakster, Roland Quandt, the Moto X4 would be hitting the European markets with a pricing of 350 euros (~$419). Another leakster claims that the 32 GB and 64 GB Moto X4 would be arriving with a respective price tag of $349 and $399 in North America. It this is true, it would be cheapest Moto X series smartphone from Motorola. By the way, all the predecessor Moto X phones were flagship devices. However, the Moto X4 will be a mid-range phone.

(source|via)