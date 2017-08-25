Motorola Moto X4 Undergoes FCC Certification; Full Specs Appear

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Motorola was expected to debut the Moto X4 on Aug. 24, but it did not happen so. However, its soon arrival cannot be ruled out as the device has just got certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. The FCC certification has revealed the entire specifications of the Motorola Moto X4.

The model number of the U.S. variant of the Moto X4 is XT-1900-1 and IHDT56WK1 is its FCC ID. The handset will arrive with a 5.2-inch AMOLED screen that will produce a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The Snapdragon 630 chipset will be powering it with its octa-core chip and Adreno 508 graphics along with 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The native storage of the smartphone is 64 GB. There will be an external storage slot that will support up to 256 GB of microSD card.

Through the leaked renders of the Moto X4, it has been revealed that the smartphone will be sporting a pair of cameras on its rear panel. The FCC listing has revealed that the dual rear camera setup will include a RGB 12-megapixel sensor and a monochrome 12-megapixel sensor. This suggests that the smartphone would be able to snap impressive shots in low-light conditions. The frontside of the Moto X4 will feature a 16-megapixel wide angle sensor. Renders of the smartphone have revealed that the rear cameras will be coupled with a dual-tone dual-LED flash and there will be an LED flash for the selfie snapper too.

The Moto X4 will include a non-removable 3,000mAh battery with 25W Turbo charging support. It will arrive preloaded with Android Nougat OS.

Previous reports have revealed that it would be coming with a IP68 certified dust and water-resistant body and the FCC documents reveal that it measures 148 x 73mm. The handset is expected to be available in color choices like Sterling Blue, Gold and Super Black and previous rumors have revealed that it would be available in the Europe with a price tag of 350 euros (~$413).

Lenovo has confirmed that it would be holding a pre-IFA 2017 press conference on Aug. 31. However, Motorola does not have any upcoming launch event. Hence, there is a possibility that Lenovo may surprise us all by showcasing the Moto X4 at the end of this month.

