Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ May Arrive with Dual Rear Cameras, Claims Min-Chi Kuo

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the first flagship phone from the company to feature dual rear cameras. It appears that the upcoming flagship phones from the South Korean company will also feature dual rear cameras. KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the Samsung Galaxy S9 coming in 2018 will also feature dual rear cameras. It may not be earth shattering but since it is Kuo, the information seems all the more reliable.

In the previous month, Kim Rok-ho, an analyst with Hana Financial had claimed that the Galaxy S9 would be featuring a dual rear camera module. This piece of information was seconded by another analyst named Park Hyug-woo from Shinhan Investment. Now, Kuo who holds a very consistent record for revealing features of upcoming Apple and Samsung devices has also made the same claim.

Earlier in this month, Kuo also claimed that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will continue to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been criticized for the controversial placement of the fingerprint reader. So, it may so happen that the Galaxy S9 duo may have the LED flash placed between the dual camera setup and the fingerprint reader as it can be seen on the Galaxy Note 8.

The analyst also claimed that the Galaxy Note 9 could become the first smartphone from Samsung to come with in-screen fingerprint reader. Kuo has also stated that Samsung is working with semiconductor firm named Himax and Egis to integrate the fingerprint reader under the screen of the Galaxy Note 9. As far as Galaxy Note 8 is concerned, the South Korean company is expected to ship 12 to 14 million units of the phablet.

Recent information has also revealed that Samsung won’t be relying more on Snapdragon 845 chipset for Galaxy S9 duo. In other words, since Qualcomm has assigned TSMC and not Samsung to build its 10nm Snapdragon 845 chipset, the South Korean company has allegedly has decided to use its Exynos 9810 chipset more number of Galaxy S9 and S9+ units.

Interestingly, the Snapdragon 845 driven Galaxy S9 had reportedly appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site with a model number of SM-G9650. Another report has revealed that Samsung will be using modular design for the Galaxy S9 that may possibly users to add certain modules to the smartphone like the MotoMods accessories on Moto Z smartphones.

(source)

