Honor 7X Featuring Kirin 670, Dual Cameras Rumored to be in Works; Full Specs & Pricing Appear

Yesterday, the rumor mill had reveal some images of an upcoming Huawei smartphone with dual rear cameras. Early speculations claimed that it could be the Honor V9 Mini. Fresh information suggests that the mysterious Huawei Honor phone that has appeared in leaked images is the Honor 7X. Several details of the smartphone have been revealed. The alleged smartphone has received 3C certification in China.

The Huawei Honor 7X is rumored to house a 5.5-inch display that will produce a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the new Kirin 670 mid-range chipset. The Kirin 670 is rumored to be built with 12nm manufacturing process. It is speculated to feature 2 x custom Moscow cores running at 2.2 GHz and four Cortex A52 cores clocking at 2.0 GHz. The chipset is expected to include Mali G72MP4 graphics.

The Kirin 670 chipset of the Honor 7X is expected to feature 4 GB of RAM. It is speculated to arrive in storage models like 32 GB and 64 GB. It will be preinstalled with Android 7.1 Nougat OS flavored with EMUI 5.1. Speculations have it that the Honor 7X will be featuring the dual rear cameras present on the Honor V9 smartphone. Hence, the Honor 7X is expected to arrive with dual camera system featuring a 12-megapixel RGB sensor and a 12-megapixel monochrome sensor. A 4,000mAh battery is expected to power the handset.



The Huawei Honor 7X is expected to feature a full metallic body. The leaked images of the smartphone show that its bottom features a USB-C port and a pair of external speakers. The fingerprint scanner of the Honor 7X can be seen on the rear panel. The design of the back panel of the Honor 7X is quite similar to the Honor V9. Hence, when its leaked images had appeared, it was speculated as the Honor 7X.

The base model of the Honor 7X featuring 32 GB storage is expected to be priced at 1,499 Yuan (~$227). The 64 GB Honor 7X is speculated to be available for 1,799 Yuan (~$272). As of this writing, there is no information available on its launch date. More information on the smartphone is expected to surface in the near future.

Xiaomi has recently released the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A budget phone and Xiaomi Mi 5X camera-centric smartphone. It seems that Huawei is working on Honor 6C to rival with Redmi Note 5A and the Honor 7X is rumored to be arriving to take on the Mi 5X.

