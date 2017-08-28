New Honor Phone Suspected To Be Honor V9 Mini Leaks

Huawei’s Honor brand launched the Honor V9 in China at the tail end of February with a special dual camera-packing flagship look. The device later went on sale clutching a price tag starting at 2599 Yuan ($377) for the base version. The V9 ranked as one of the most preferred flagship in China and was top in its price category. The device was also among the Top 10 best selling models on Jingdong’s 6.18 sales. There are indications now that Honor has got a small-size version of the Honor V9 in the works, perhaps to continue the V9’s successful run. The photos of the Honor V9 have appeared in a couple of leaks on Weibo.

According to the leaksters, the Honor V9 look-alike will be called Honor V9 Mini and would only come with a slight difference in size from the phablet Honor V9. As a reminder, the Honor V9 packs a powerful Kirin 960 chip inside a 5.7-inch QHD LCD screen. The processor is backed by 4GB RAM on some models and 6GB of RAM on the top models. There is the option of a 64GB or 128GB storage version to choose from. The V9 also sports a 12 MP + 12 MP f/2.2 dual cameras on the back (one sensor is monochrome ) with laser autofocus, LED flash, and 4K video capture. This isn’t a Leica branded shooter, but it is still a decent setup. A 4,000mAh battery capacity ensures the device can give some extended hours of usage.

Read More: Teardown: What’s in the Blue Honor V9?

From the leaked photos we can gather that the Honor V9 Mini will adopt a similar design to the Honor V9 but it seems to have a slim body and a smaller size which looks like 5.5 inches. We can’t say if the configuration is the same but that isn’t likely going to be the case. The V9 Mini also looks like what will have the same colour variants as the V9. The leaked photos reveal it will be available in Blue color. Another detail we can grab from the photo is that the 3.5mm audio jack will be absent on the Honor V9 Mini as seen in the second photo and also, the USB port will not be a Type-C port. It is possible, though, that the 3.5mm audio port is relocated to the upper edge since we have only seen the lower part. The rear camera is covered with the V9 on top and that has got us wondering if there is a surprise in that aspect too or it is going to be the same dual camera setup. The specifications are not known but since the real photo has leaked, its launch may not be too far off.

(source 1, 2)