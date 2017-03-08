Teardown: What’s in the Blue Honor V9?

The Honor V9 is one of the most beautiful smartphones released this year. It not only packs a punch but it also comes in amazing colors.

It is the successor to last year’s Honor V8 which itself is still less than a year old, but we know a lot can happen under a year. The V9 sports the new Kirin 960 processor, has a larger 4000mAh battery and improved cameras but it still keeps some of the features of its predecessor. The display is still 5.7-inches but its resolution has been bumped up to 2K on all variants making it great for VR. There is still NFC, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port too.

For those of you who are curious to know what’s under the hood, we have been able to get images of the phone getting the teardown treatment. From the images we can see that when taken apart, the phone has its screen attached to one half of the phone while the remaining part is attached to the back plate. In other phones what you have is the back plate coming off totally. If you are going to try this at home, we advise you exercise caution when opening up the device so as not to rip the cable apart.

After disconnecting the cable attaching the display to the other half of the phone and removing the covering, you get greeted by the large 4000mAh battery and the rest of the components. To get a look at the dual rear cameras, you will have to remove the screws at the top and bottom, then gently lift both parts out, leaving the battery still seated.

The Honor V9 is already on sale and is priced at 2599 Yuan ($377) for the 4GB + 64GB, 2999 Yuan ($436) for the 6GB + 64GB version and 3499 Yuan ($508) for the 6GB + 128GB version.

