LG V30 Rumor Roundup: All That You Needed to Know on its Launch Event, Specs, Features & Pricing

The LG V30 is debuting on Aug. 31 and it will be one of the major competitors for the Galaxy Note 8 and some of the upcoming flagships like the iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 2 XL. LG has revealed plenty of information on the upcoming features that will be arriving on the LG V30. Here is everything you wanted to know on its specifications, features and pricing.

LG V30 Launch Event and Livestream

The LG V30 unveil event will be held at Berlin, Germany at 9 AM CET on Aug. 31. In the U.S. it will begin at 3 AM EDT and in the U.K., it will be viewable at 8 AM BST. In China, it will start at 3 PM and in India, it will begin at 12:30 PM. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook channels of LG Mobile. The LG V30 is also expected to be showcased at the IFA 2017 event that runs between Sept. 1 and 6.

LG V30 Design and Specifications

LG has confirmed that LG V30 will be coming with a 6-inch FullVision OLED display that will produce a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels and deliver an aspect ratio of 18:9. It will not feature a secondary ticker screen and instead feature a Floating Bar for view notifications and shortcuts. Since it features an OLED panel, it will also support always-on display feature.

Codenamed as Joan, the LG V30 is expected to arrive with an aluminum body that measures 151.4 x 752 x 7.4mm which makes it slimmer than the Note 8. It is expected to feature a removable battery of 3,300mAh capacity. The LG flagship will also feature the standard 3.5mm audio jack. The rear side of the smartphone features the dual rear cameras and the fingerprint scanner. Like its predecessor, it will also feature a microSD card slot and a USB-C port.

The Snapdragon 835 chipset will be powering the LG V30 and it may come in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants. It is also expected to come in 64 GB and 128 GB models. It will be running Android Nougat and LG UX 6.0+ UI.

LG V30 Will Deliver Impressive Multimedia Experience

LG has recently revealed a video to show the immersive audio experience that LG V30 will deliver. It will be equipped with Bang & Olufsen audio system and it will also feature Hi-Fi DAC. One of the 13-mgapixel dual rear camera sensors will be of f/1.6 aperture, an industry first from LG. It will deliver DSLR-like photography experience. The HD TouchSense technology will allow LG V30 users to get the feel of touching real buttons while using its touchscreen.

LG V30 Pre-orders & Pricing

The next LG flagship is expected to come in two models such as LG V30 featuring 64 GB storage and LG V30 Plus with 128 GB storage. Both are rumored to respectively cost around $700 and $875. In the U.S., it is expected to be available on pre-orders from Sept. 17 and it will be up for purchase from Sept. 28. It is rumored to sell for $699 in the U.S.