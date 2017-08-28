Xiaomi Announces September 5 As Launch Date For Dual Camera Flagship

Xiaomi took to Twitter early this morning to announce the launch date for a new flagship phone with dual cameras. The date is September 5 which is next week Tuesday, a day before the end of IFA Berlin.

RT if you know which product we will launch! #FlagshipDualCamera Save the date: 5 September, 2017 #XiaomiGlobalLaunch pic.twitter.com/o4yjHebpbe — Mi (@xiaomi) August 28, 2017

Xiaomi has not announced that it will be attending the mobile event in Germany and since the tweet ends with the hashtag #XiaomiGlobalLaunch, it makes us wonder if this is a late IFA announcement.

Not much is known about the device other than it having dual cameras. The teaser image shows two circles of different sizes hinting at the configuration of the cameras i.e. one wide-angle lens and another telephoto lens, just like the Mi 6.

Xiaomi may not have let the cat out of the bag about the device it is announcing, but our guess is that it is the Mi MIX 2. The second generation Mi MIX has been in the news lately. We have seen leaks of the device as well as teases, and a few days ago we saw an image that showed the shooting of a commercial for the phone.

So why a global launch this time? The Mi MIX was an unexpected surprise last year when it was announced at the Mi Note 2 launch. It received many reviews across the globe even though it didn’t have a global variant like the Mi Note 2. Seeing the kind of reception it received, it will be stupid for Xiaomi not to launch the second variant globally.

The Mi MIX 2 will push the bezel-less boundaries further than its predecessor. And with dual cameras, it seems set for another round of positive reviews.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Xiaomi Mi 6 Camera Shootout: Can A Cheaper Model Be As Good As A Flagship?

The release of the Mi MIX 2 also means that Xiaomi will be competing with the newly announced Galaxy Note8 and the LG V30 that will be launched on Thursday. While the Mi MIX 2 won’t have a stylus, what it does have going for it will be its affordable price tag.

If you had to choose from the Mi MIX 2, the Galaxy Note8 and the LG V30, which smartphone gets your money?

(Source)