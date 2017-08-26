LG Releases New Teaser Promising Immersive Sound On The V30

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The most anticipated device to be unveiled at IFA Berlin next week is the LG V30. The V30 will be the company’s second flagship of the year and will take on fellow Korean competitor, Samsung’s latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8.

LG has released a few teasers for the device, with some even taking a jab at the Galaxy Note 8. However, its latest one is titled “The Next V: Immersive Sound” and the twenty second video seems to advertise the audio prowess of the LG V30.

LG has placed a focus on the audio performance of its devices in recent times. The LG V20 has a Quad DAC that greatly improves the audio quality and the Korean version of the LG G6 has it too.

For the LG V30, news floating around says it will have audio enhancements from Bang & Olufsen. This won’t be their first partnership as the Korean version of the V20 shipped with Bang & Olufsen earphones. While there are few details as regard the “immersive audio”, we believe it won’t fail to impress when it arrives.

The LG V30 will have the same Full Vision design like the LG G6 and LG Q6. It will mark LG’s return to OLED displays too and will be the first of the V series to not have dual displays.

