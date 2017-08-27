Azdome Aliexpress Brands Shopping Week begins, with discounts of up to 54%

Everyone likes sales especially when it comes to electronics. The Azdome offers a variety of gadgets including car dash cameras.

The annual Aliexpress Brands Shopping Week will start tomorrow, this activity will run from August 28(GMT+8) to Septemeber 1(GMT+8).

Azdome will cooperate with Aliexpress to host this promotion activity, the various products will be on display in Brands Shopping Week, including Azdome DAB211, which is the first Ambarella A12 chip dash cam of Azdome; Azdome GS65H – the first dash cam to feature two lenses; Azdome A305 with hidden design and many other new products in 2017, there is always a suitable one for you.

It is announced by Azdome that all products participating in this activity are unlimited, with discounts of up to 54%, besides the activity discount, Azdome AliExpress shop has also prepared other discount coupon for you, multiple discounts are waiting for you.

High-quality products, super-high cost performance, crazy discount frenzy, are you ready?

Azdome official site