Honor 6C May Be Heading To China As a Rival For Redmi Note 5A

There is a new rumor in town that Huawei will be introducing the Honor 6C in the Chinese market to grab a slice of the market share in the budget category. The Honor 6C was first launched in Europe during the unveiling of the Honor 8 Pro in April, coming in at a price of €229.

Now, the device is said to be heading to China but the only twist is that the Honor 6C has exactly the same design and specs as the Huawei Enjoy 6S which was launched in December last year. That apart, the Honor 6C is also said to have a similar front design as the Redmi Note 5A except that it features a plastic body, unlike the metallic fuselage the Note 5A comes with.

Already, the Honor 6C has been certified by TENAA and specs wise, it features a 5.0-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 435 processor (or Kirin 695) tagged along with 3GB of RAM. It will run EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat which is different from the EMUI 4.1 based on Android Marshmallow which the Enjoy 6S featured. The new leaked detail reveals the Honor 6C will have a price tag of 799 Yuan (~$120) and at that price, it has the potential to compete with the cheap Redmi Note 5A.

