Today, Xiaomi announced the latest super low-end smartphone in its Redmi Note series — the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A. We have already covered the launch in detail and you can read more about the phone from here. But here, let’s talk about the Redmi Note 5A variants. There are two major variants announced, a 2GB + 16GB model and a 3GB + 32GB model. The third variant just adds an extra RAM and storage — 4GB + 64GB to the 3GB RAM version.

So, what are the differences between Redmi Note 5A’s Low vs High version? As a matter of fact, quite a lot! In fact, given the differences, you can even consider them to be totally different models rather than just variants. It’s like the Redmi 4A vs Redmi 4, but instead of treating the two as different models, here Xiaomi has differentiated them as variants.

Redmi Note 5A Low version vs High version: Key Differences

To make things simple, I have made a table highlighting the differences between these two variants. The models have slight differences in thickness, weight, cameras, displays, memory and even design (due to the fingerprint sensor at the back of the high version). The processors are also different with a quad-core SD425 powering the low version vs a faster octa-core SD435 inside the high-version.

Check out all the differences down below.

Redmi Note 5A

(LOW VERSION) Redmi Note 5A

(HIGH VERSION) DIMENSIONS | WT.

153 x 76.2 x 7.55mm

150g Slightly Thicker & Heavier

153 x 76.2 x 7.7mm

153 grams CPU Slower Processor

SD425

Adreno 308 Faster Processor

SD435

Adreno 505 MEMORY

2GB+16GB

Dedicated MicroSD Slot: Yes



3GB+32GB | 4GB + 64GB

Dedicated MicroSD Slot: Yes

DISPLAY 5.5-inch 720p

450 nits

5.5-inch 720p

450 nits

2.5D curved glass

CAMERA

13MP f/2.2, PDAF, HDR, Real Time Filters

1080p@30fps



FRONT: 5MP f/2.0

13MP f/2.2, PDAF, HDR, Real Time Filters

1080p@30fps



FRONT: 16MP f/2.0 76.4 degree wide-angle

Front Facing FLASH

COMMS Bluetooth 4.2

MicroUSB

Wi-Fi n

IR sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

MicroUSB

Wi-Fi n

IR sensor SPECIAL FEATURES No Fingerprint



Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum Silver Fingerprint



Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum Silver BATTERY FEATURES 3080mAh 3080mAh PRICE DIFFERENCE 699 Yuan (~$105) 899 yuan (~$135), 1199 Yuan (~$180)

For a $30 difference, you get a lot more value from the 3GB RAM model of the Redmi Note 5A. What do you think?

