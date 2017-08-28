OnePlus 6 Concept Design Appears with Full Screen Display, In-Screen Fingerprint Reader

OnePlus 5 that was announced in June this year may have met with some criticism at launch, but it is one of the well-received smartphones of 2017. Unlike the new trend of using a full-screen display, the OnePlus 5 features a regular display with thick bezels above and below its screen. The rumor mill is speculating that OnePlus 6 that will probably arrive in 2018 will be coming with a full-screen design. A concept design of the OnePlus 6 has appeared to show what features may arrive on the next year’s flagship.

The very first thing that can be seen in the OnePlus 6 concept design video made by Upcoming Phones is that the smartphone features a vertically stacked dual rear cameras. The OnePlus 5 features a horizontally aligned dual rear cameras that appears very similar to the design dual camera setup on the backside of the iPhone 7 Plus. Citing information revealed by the rumor mill, the video reveals the concept model of the OnePlus 6 features a 25-megapxiel dual camera system. As it can be seen, the dual-LED flash separates the two camera sensors.

The most striking feature of the OnePlus 6 concept model is its display as it features a full-screen display. As the above image shows, the OnePlus 6 concept model lack bezels on the bottom, left, and right sides of the screen. And, it has a slim bezel at the top that houses a dual selfie snapper of 16-megapixel that is enabled with a LED flash. The top bezel also features a retina scanner. The rumored specs suggest that it features a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED full-screen display.

Another interesting feature shown in the concept model of the OnePlus 6 is that it features an in-screen fingerprint reader. None of the OnePlus smartphones launch so far feature a water and dust resistant body. However, the concept model suggests that OnePlus 6 will be arriving with a IP68 certified chassis. Another improvement in the design is the presence of the glowing OnePlus logo at the rear side of the phablet. It will glow when there is a notification. Also, it is integrated with a health monitoring sensor.

The concept video does not reveal the processor that will be present under the hood of the OnePlus 6, but it reveals that it will deliver ultrafast gaming experience with 8 GB of RAM. Other features include Android 8.0 Oreo and 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging support. It may arrive in colors like Jet Black, Gold and Pearl White.

Source