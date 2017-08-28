LG V30 Live Image Appear Before This Week’s Official Unveil

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was officially unveiled on Aug. 23 and one of its major rivals, the LG V30 will become official on Aug. 31. A leaked image of what appears to be a real LG V30 phablet has appeared to give a glimpse of its magnificent design.

In the new live image of the alleged LG V30, the handset can be seen sporting an elongated display. The design of the screen is quite similar to that of the LG G6. As the South Korean company has already confirmed, the LG V30 features a 6-inch FullVision OLED screen that will deliver an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels.

Also, one major change that can be observed in the leaked image is that unlike the predecessor phones like the LG V10 and V20, the V30 does not feature a secondary ticker screen. The South Korean company has also confirmed that instead of the secondary ticker screen, the LG V30 will have a floating bar that will display all the notifications and frequently used shortcuts. The live floating bar will remain accessible as a transparent arrow (present on the top-left in the image) that can be pulled out to check alerts whenever required.

The bottom side of the purported LG V30 features a USB-C port and an external speaker. Last year, the LG V20 arrive as the first non-Google phone to debut with Android Nougat preinstalled. However, it seems that the LG V30 will be coming with the same Nougat OS even the Android 8.0 Oreo has been officially unveiled. However, it would be one of the first devices from LG to get updated to Android Oreo.

Some of the features such as Quad DAC and dual rear cameras and so on shows that the LG V30 will be a multimedia powerhouse. It will be the first smartphone ever to feature a f/1.6 aperture camera sensor that will allow it snap stunning photos even in low light conditions.

It will be featuring a 3,200mAh battery. Some rumors claim that the LG V30 may feature a removable battery. Its fingerprint reader will be sitting on its rear side. It will be driven by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM. The South Korean company is speculated to announce the flagship in two flavors like LG V30 and LG V30+ on Aug. 31.

