LG V30+ and LG V30 May Launch Together on August 31

On Aug. 31, LG would be unleashing the LG V30 flagship phablet. A logo of LG V30+ that has been revealed by well-known leakster, Evan Blass, suggests that the LG V30 and V30+ smartphones would be showcased together at the upcoming launch event.

Earlier in this month, a South Korean publication had revealed that LG would be launching the LG V30 and LG V30 Plus this month. The logo shared by Blass indicates that V30 Plus would be sold as LG V30+. Both the smartphones are expected to sport the same appearance. However, the LG V30+ is expected to feature a larger storage.

In case there was any doubt… pic.twitter.com/dXdKUs7uuH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 22, 2017

The South Korean publication had revealed that the LG V30+ would be coming with 128 GB of internal storage whereas the LG V30 would have 64 GB of native storage. It had reported that the LG V30+ would be also featuring Hi-Fi audio, a feature that may not be available on LG V30. The Hi-Fi audio could be either referring to Hi-Fi DAC (digital to analog converter) or Bang & Olufsen audio sytem or both.

(Speaking of V30, apparently the quad DAC that was restricted to Asia in the G6 will be included globally this time around.) — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 22, 2017

Blass claims the global version of the LG V30 will feature Hi-Fi DAC. There is a possibility that the LG V30 or LG V30+ may lack wireless charging feature for certain markets. Also, a recent report reveals that North American edition of LG V30 would be featuring FM Radio.

LG had launched the LG G6 in February this year. The smartphone came wireless charging feature in the U.S. and lacked Quad DAC. However, its South Korean version came with Quad DAC but lacked wireless charging. In June, LG introduced the LG G6 32 GB and LG G6+. The latter came with wireless charging and 128 GB inbuilt storage for the South Korean market. The LG G6 32 GB and LG G6+ also came in varied colors.

The LG V30 is expected to be priced at $700 whereas the V30+ may come with a higher pricing of $875. Both smartphones are expected to be available for buying from Sept. 15. LG has confirmed plenty of features that will be coming on the LG V30. It has revealed that the smartphone would be a multimedia powerhouse and it will be boasting an industry first f/1.6 aperture camera sensor.

The LG V30 is expected to feature a 6-inch FullVision OLED screen and will be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM. It also rumored to feature LG’s own payment solution. It is rumored to house a 3,200mAh battery.

