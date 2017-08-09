LG Sends Out Invites for V30 Launch On August 31

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Everyone already knows that the LG V30 will be released at a pre-IFA Berlin event on August 31st. A teaser image that was released back in July showed a phone with the date on the screen.

Yesterday, report reached us that LG began sending out official invites to members of the press. The invite confirms the launch will hold on August at 9 AM at the Maritim Hotel in Berlin.

There are just a few details we do not know about the LG V30. We already know what it looks like and that it will feature a single 6-inch Quad HD+ POLED display and a Snapdragon 835 processor. The display will be curved on both edges and feature thin bezels at the top and bottom.

It will also have dual-rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner adorning the glass back. Other expected features include advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, HDR 10 support, and Google Daydream compatibility.

