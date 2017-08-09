Dual Camera Xiaomi Smartphone Launching In India Next Month

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi has released four dual camera smartphones so far. There is the Redmi Pro, the Mi 5S Plus, the Mi 6 and the newly announced Mi 5X. One of these four devices will be launching in India next month according to the Managing Director of Xiaomi India.

From the looks of it, the Mi 5X is the most likely choice seeing as the Redmi Pro is no longer in production; the Mi 5S is “old”; and Xiaomi already said the Mi 6 won’t be released in India. The Mi 5X will also be a good compensation for the Xiaomi fans in India since it has the same camera sensors as the Mi 6.

Can't wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi's first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month! ☺️ Can you guess which one? pic.twitter.com/UhtFphm0GT — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 8, 2017

The news about a dual camera smartphone arriving in India was shared on Twitter by Manu Kumar Jain who also doubles as the Vice-President of the company. The tweet also includes a picture of himself but with the background blur effect teasing the camera performance of the phone.

If it is the Xiaomi Mi 5X, it may also be an opportunity for the company to announce the global version of MIUI 9.

