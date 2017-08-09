Xiaomi Mi Power 2 Portable Battery Seen In New Zealand Store For Over $200

Xiaomi released the Mi Power 2 portable battery last year for ¥79 ($12). The power bank has a 10,000mAh Li-po battery, an upgrade from the original’s 18650 type cells. It also brings two-way fast charge allowing users quickly recharge their supported devices and also rapidly recharge the power bank.

Although Xiaomi sells it for ¥79, third party resellers have it for more but not exceeding $20, unless you live in New Zealand where you may have to shell out NZ$299.95 (∼$219/¥1470) for it!

Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, yesterday shared an image sent to him by a friend who lives in New Zealand who saw a store list the power bank for that price. There is no possible explanation has to why the power bank has such a high price tag.

Although Xiaomi doesn’t have an official presence in the country, import duties and taxes incurred by a reseller should not translate to that high a price. Mr. Lei Jun’s reply to the photo roughly translates into “need to accelerate penetration into international markets”.

This year, Xiaomi has started to open shop in new countries. It now officially sells its smartphones in Russia and Mexico, in addition to 12 other locations. Though there are plans to expand to more countries, New Zealand may likely not be its next target market.

