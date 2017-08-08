Xiaomi Launches Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Mini Priced At 169 Yuan (~$25)

Xiaomi has launched a new wireless sports Bluetooth headset which is its second generation model in the series. Xiaomi announced its first wireless Bluetooth headset in November last year and it turned out to be a good device with a waterproof and sweat proof body having IPX4 ratings. It’s also featured with a fairly lightweight design at 17.8g. The first-gen Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset also had a capable 110mAh battery which could last up to 7 hours of use. It also had features such as Bluetooth 4.1 and a multipoint feature, which allows a user to connect the headset to two devices and switch between both and it cost just 149 Yuan (~$22).

The new Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Mini will be available on Mi Mall as from August 10 and is priced a little higher than the previous version with a price tag of 169 Yuan (~$25). Despite the slightly higher price, the Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Mini comes with a lighter build, weighing just 14.5g as against 17.8g which the previous version weighs. The headset uses the same design which hangs over the ear and makes it difficult for the headset to fall off during sporting activities. It also comes with an IP4X waterproof body and a crystal trim appearance. In addition, the headset is housed in a waterproof storage box.

No mention was made of the sound quality but expect the Mi Bluetooth headset Mini to deliver a top notch sound quality just like Xiaomi’s previous headsets. At 169 Yuan, the gadget looks like what will be a good bargain for our bucks.

