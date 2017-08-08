Sharp Aquos S2 Passes TENAA Certification, Full Screen Design With Snapdragon 660 Inside

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Sharp is all set to release the Sharp Aquos S2 flagship in China today, but before its official launch, the phone has passed through TENAA certification confirming its specs. TENAA certified a brand new Sharp smartphone yesterday evening with the code name: FS8010. Judging from the specifications, design, as well as the timing of the listing, it’s safe to assume that this phone is the Sharp Aquos S2 that’s going to be announced today.

TENAA reveals that the Aquos S2 will come with a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, which should be the Snapdragon 660 chipset along with 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options. At the back, the phone will feature a 12MP primary sensor along with an 8MP secondary sensor in a vertical arrangement. This should enable special features such as bokeh photos on the device. There will be a 2930mAh battery on board. The screen size is still the standard 5.5-inches, but owing to the larger screen to body ratio, the resolution is a bit weird — 2040 × 1080p instead of the traditional 1920 x 1080p. The phone is thin at 7.9mm and will be light weight at just 140 grams.

The back of the Sharp Aquos S2 has a peculiar finish and we can expect different color options to highlight this back texture at launch. However, in the TENAA listing, there’s just one color listed — white.

Given that TENAA revealed most of the details about the phone, we just have to wait for a few more hours to get its price.

(Source)

