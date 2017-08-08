Sharp Aquos S2’s SD630 Antutu Score Floors The Helio P25

The Sharp Aquos S2 has just been launched and it came out as the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 630 processor. If you think the SD 630 isn’t a chip to reckon with, you better think again. AnTuTu has released the benchmark score of the Snapdragon 630 SoC and it shows the processor has the potential of being a powerful mid-range chip.

AnTuTu didn’t share the details of the phone on which the chip ran but in its Weibo post, it revealed that the Qualcomm chip scored an average of 69,000 points. Strikingly, this figure dwarfs the score of MediaTek’s latest mid-range Helio P25 chip which averages around 66,500 points on AnTuTu as seen on the Ulefone T1’s benchmark score.

Specs wise, the Snapdragon 630 is a 14nm chipset has four cores of Cortex A53 working at 2.2 GHz whereas the remaining four cores of Cortex A53 function at 1.8 GHz. Its Adreno 508 graphics support Vulkan API. The Snapdragon 630 carries support for a maximum screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. It offers features like Hexagon 680 DSP All-Ways Aware Hub, dual 14-bit Spectra 160 ISP with support for up 24-megapixel camera, 4K UHD video recording at 30 fps and full HD video shooting at 120 fps, 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM, memory speeds of 1333 MHz, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C 3.1, Snapdragon X12 LTE modem with 600 Mbps downlink speeds and 150 Mbps and enhanced chips for machine learning, and Quick Charge 4.0.

