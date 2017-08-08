Sharp Aquos S2 Official: First Snapdragon 630 Phone, Bezel-less Screen

The full-screen Sharp Aquos S2 was unveiled today at an event in China. The event also marked the manufacturer’s official return to the world’s most populous nation.

The Aquos line is known for its bezel-less design and the S2 doesn’t deviate from it. However, it takes it up a notch with a familiar design. The bezel-less display of the Aquos S2 is 5.5-inch in size but it has a cut-out at the top, just like the Essential PH-1, for a front facing camera and sensors. The top corners are also diagonals instead of rounded or squared-corners.

The S2 does not only look attractive from the front, the rear is a stunner too. The back features a 5-surface single-piece 3D glass that wraps around the cameras, entire back and edges. This means there are no gaps and seams on the back of the device.

Aquos S2 Specs

The Aquos S2 sports a 5.5-inch display but the bezel-less design gives it a 4.9-inch look and a screen-to-body ratio of 87.5%. The S2 comes in two versions:

Snapdragon 660 model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Snapdragon 630 model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

The S2 is the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 630 processor. The 14nm processor features 8 cortex-A53 cores and is clocked at 2.2GHz. It has support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual cameras and Cat. 12 LTE. The Snapdragon 630 is expected to be the successor to the Snapdragon 625.

Sharp has put two cameras on the rear of the S2 and have settled for a vertical design similar to the one seen in the iPhone 8 leaks. The cameras are a combination of an 8MP sensor and a 12MP sensor with dual-pixel technology and ability to shoot photos with the bokeh effect. The front camera is an 8MP sensor.

The S2 has a fingerprint scanner embedded underneath a home button up front. It also has NFC, so it should support Android Pay. There is a dual SIM slot that fits 2 nano SIM cards or one SIM and a microSD card (128GB max). A USB type-C port sits in the middle of two speaker grilles at the bottom. Battery capacity is 3020mAh.

Sadly the Aquos S2 doesn’t have an audio jack but it there is a Type-C audio cable adapter in the box along with a case.

The Aquos S2 will ship with a new UI called Smile UX which has a smart assistant built into it.

Aquos S2 Price

The Aquos S2 will be available in crystal black, glazed white, blue, and mint green. The Snapdragon 660 model will sell for ¥3499 ($522) and the Snapdragon 630 version will be priced at ¥2799 ($418). However, buying the SD630 model on Jingdong will see you save ¥300 ($45). Sales will begin on August 14 at exactly 10:00 AM.

