MIUI 9 Closed Beta Registration For 12 Xiaomi Models Opens

If you are interested in joining the MIUI 9 Closed Beta programme, there’s good news for you. Xiaomi has disclosed that registration for beta testers who would help test run the new Custom ROM version on their models has opened on MIUI Forum. The next set of models that would get the Developer ROM update include the Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5c, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi Note Pro, and Redmi 4X.

Xiaomi later hinted that the Mi 5 would get its own taste of MIUI 9 this week and indeed, registered beta testers using the Mi 5 models have got OTA update on their models. MIUI 9 Developer ROM for the twelve Xiaomi models is scheduled to start rolling in mid-August which is very close by. Owners of the listed Xiaomi models can head over to MIUI Forum to register but they’ll need to download the MIUI Forum app on their phones first.

Do note that you’ll need to have some knowledge about rooting your device in order to attempt becoming a beta test if you are using the MIUI 8 Global ROM. The Developer ROM is the China version so, models running the Global ROM needs to be rooted so as to be able to run the China ROM. MIUI 9 comes with upgrades such as a split-screen feature which would allow users run two separate apps on the same screen. There is also a picture-in-picture mode, a redesigned dock bar, a Smart advert filter, Smart Assistant, Smart App launcher, System optimization and other features.

