Vivo V7+ Launching On September 7 With A Revolutionary Selfie Camera & More

It has been a while we saw a new machine from Chinese tech company Vivo but the tech company looks set to unveil a new smartphone, albeit in India. Already, invitations have been sent out for the launch event which would hold on September 7 in Mumbai, India.

The press invite clearly reveals the device that would be launched is the Vivo V7+ which looks like a successor to the Vivo V5 launched in India last year. The poster also reveals the design as well as the main feature of the V7+. First, it will likely come with a design with little bezels at the sides and a high screen-to-body ratio. Even the bezels at the top and bottom edges would be reduced also. In addition to that, the V7+ is being projected to pack a “revolutionary selfie camera” which would capture clear shots and clear moments. The device will likely have a dual selfie camera setup just like its predecessors, talking about the trio of Vivo V5, V5S and V5 Plus.

The Vivo V7+ is expected to pack a 5.5 inch Super AMOLED 1080p display and would be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor backed by 6GB RAM and a 128GB expandable storage. The device is expected to run Android Nougat and pack a 3,500mAh battery under its hood. We can’t say when the device will hit other markets, including Vivo’s home country, China but it may likely launch with a different name in China.

