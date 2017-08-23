Multiple Meizu Models Upgraded to Android Nougat In Latest Flyme Update

Meizu has officially released a new Developer version of its Flyme interface, version 6.7.8.22, with a couple of new features. The most spectacular feature which the new update brings is a kernel upgrade of some models to Android 7.0/7.1 Nougat.

Meizu Flyme 6 was initially released based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow at a time Android Nougat was already launched and now an update to Android Nougat is coming when Google just released Android 8.0 Oreo. However, good thing it is coming but it will only be available for the Meizu Pro 6 Plus, Pro 6, Pro 6s, Pro 5, MX6, Meizu E, M3 Max, M5 Note and M3 Note. It could be noticed that all the models are smartphones released within the last two years. The oldest is the Pro 5 released in September 2015 but the company did not reveal the reason for this.

Other models such as the MX5, MX4, MX4 Pro, Meizu X, Meizu U20, U10, and several others also got upgraded to the same Flyme 6.7.8.22 Developer ROM but their System kernel was not upgraded to Android Nougat.

Read Also: Meizu Unveils Flyme 6 With New Design and Focus on Security

The new Android 7.0 / 7.1 kernel brings some improvements in the system update speed and application installation speed. It also brings onboard several changes to the camera, system, connectivity, and basic settings of the Flyme OS including support for a number of new features such as payment authorization for several services via the fingerprint sensor, among others. Do note that this is the developer ROM, so all the features may not be fully functional on all the models but Meizu is working to fix all bugs before rolling out a Stable ROM.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: