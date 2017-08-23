Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Orchid Gray Appears Few Hours Before Official Announcement

Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy Note 8 later today and with few hours remaining for the unveil event to begin, a new leaked has revealed a new color variant of the phablet. Reliable leakster, Evan Blass has shared a new image of the Galaxy Note 8 in Orchid Gray version.

This is the first ever legitimate looking image of the Galaxy Note 8 Orchid Gray color variant. Previously, the smartphone has been seen in colors like Midnight Black, Maple Gold and Deep Sea Blue. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones that released earlier this year are also available in Orchid Gray option. The new image shows the same design detail as it was seen in the previous renders.

SGN8 in Orchid Grey pic.twitter.com/HOE3jVzJIq — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 23, 2017

As it can be seen in the above image, the rear side of the phone shows off the Orchid Gray color. The horizontal dual rear camera housing that accompanies the LED flash and heart rate monitor unit as well as the fingerprint reader are in black color. The Samsung logo can be seen below the camera housing and the Galaxy Note8 logo can be seen moving downwards. The S Pen stylus is also in Orchid Gray color. As far as frontside of the smartphone is concerned, it shows features the Infinity Display that measures 6.3 inches and carries support for QHD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels.

A leaked promotion poster of the Galaxy Note 8 that seems to have emerged from South Korea suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 would be coming in 256 GB storage model. In the home country, the 256 GB Galaxy Note 8 model will allow buyers to either take away an AKG Bluetooth speaker and a Nemonic printer for free. Samsung is also rumored to offer a Gear VR handset along with the 64 GB Galaxy Note 8 in South Korea.

The 256 GB Galaxy Note 8 is unlikely to be available outside of South Korea and China. Rumors have it that the highest storage of Note 8 that will be available in the U.S is 128 GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked event will be held today in New York today at 11 AM ET. It is expected to be available on pre-orders from Aug. 24 and it is rumored to hit the stores on Sept. 15.

