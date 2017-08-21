Samsung Teases Galaxy Note 8’s Camera & S Pen Prowess with New Videos

Samsung has started teasing the prowess of the Galaxy Note 8. It has released two new videos to show what to expect from the cameras and S Pen stylus of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. The videos are in Korean language, but it can be understood what Samsung is trying to show about the upcoming Note 8.

The first video shows how the Note 8 could be used to focus on the subject while blurring the background. By this Samsung could be teasing the bokeh effect capabilities of the dual rear cameras of the Galaxy Note 8.

The video also shows the zooming prowess of the Note 8. The Galaxy Note 8’s dual camera module is expected to include a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel f/1.7 aperture RGB sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The dual camera module is expected to come with features like optical image stabilization (OIS) and 2x optical zoom.

Some rumors have claimed that it would be coming with 3x optical zoom. Few weeks ago, Samsung had also revealed the dual rear camera features that may arrive on the Galaxy Note 8.

The other video shows how easy it could be use the S Pen for drawing and writing. Even though the Samsung improves the S Pen with every Galaxy Note phablet that it releases, the stylus accompanying the Galaxy Note 8 is may not come with new features. Still the Note 8’s S Pen is speculated to deliver a writing and drawing experience that similar to a real pen. The messages composed using the stylus can be shared with others as GIF. Also, the S Pen created messages can be made to appear on the screen through the Always On Display feature without turning on the entire display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is debuting on Aug. 23 and its pre-orders are expected to begin in the U.S. from the very next day and its rumored to release on Sept. 15. It is rumored to be themost expensive Note series smartphone from Samsung. The U.S., the U.K and South Korea are rumored to receive the Note 8 in September whereas other regions are pegged to get it in October. The rumor mill has also revealed the GalaxyNote 8 pricing for Chinese markets.

