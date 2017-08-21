Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Rumor Roundup: What to Expect?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is confirmed to debut today in China at 7:30 PM local time. It will be budget phone with modest specs and cheap pricing. The company is expected to hold a live webcast event to showcase the launch of Note 5A. Here is a rumor roundup of the Redmi Note 5A.

Design and Display

The Redmi Note 5A is unlikely to come with a full metallic body. It is expected to come with a plastic body with a metallic finish. It is expected to come in color options like gold, pink, and silver as shown in an official image. However, the TENAA listing of the budget phablet has suggested that tit would be also coming in additional colors like red, blue, rose gold, and gray. The Redmi Note 5A measures 153.3 x 76.3 x 7.31 grams and it is expected to weigh around 150 grams.

The smartphone is expected to arrive in two variants. The lower configuration model could be called Redmi Note 5A and there will be a higher model called Redmi Note 5A Pro or Prime or it may be simply called Redmi Note 5. The Note 5A is expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch HD display whereas the Note 5A Pro may feature a 5.5-inch full HD screen.

Chipset, RAM and Storage

According to the TENAA listing, the Redmi Note A is powered by Snapdragon 425 chipset and it features 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of native storage. The higher model may be powered by Snapdragon 430 chipset or a more powerful Snapdragon chip. It is expected to feature 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of inbuilt storage. The highest configuration model may come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It is also expected to come with a microSD card slot.

Camera, Other Features and Pricing

The Redmi Note 5A is expected to come with 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 5A will be arriving with a selfie LED flash. Hence, it will be the first phone from the company to feature a frontal flash. The higher variant may feature a 16-megapixel rear snapper.

The Redmi Note 5A may come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat overlaid with MIUI 8 and may get updated to MIUI 9 soon after its launch. According to TENAA, the Redmi Note 5A has a 3,000 mAh battery. Its higher variant may feature a larger battery. Like the Redmi 4A that lacks a fingerprint reader, the Note 5A is also speculated to arrive without a fingerprint scanner. The higher variant is likely to feature it.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 5A would be priced at 999 Yuan (~$149). The higher model is expected to sell for 1,199 Yuan (~$179).

