Nokia 8 May Launch Soon in China with Lower Pricing of 3,699 Yuan (~$555)

The Nokia 8 was launched in London on Aug. 16 by HMD Global. It will be hitting the European markets with a pricing of about 599 euros (~$705). The Finnish firm did not confirm on the specific markets that will be receiving the Nokia 8. The major markets to receive it are Europe, Middle East and Asia. In an interview with CNBC, Florian Sieche, the acting chief executive of the company said that the Nokia 8 will not be coming to the U.S. or China. However, the rumor mill has now revealed that the Nokia 8 will be coming to China soon and that too with a cheaper pricing.

Sieche had revealed that the company is building a strategy to sell its smartphones in China, the world’s biggest smartphone market. It aims to release certain devices that are tailored for the Chinese audience. He added that the company would be making announcements on the devices tailored for China in the future. Since the Nokia 6 had first released in China and was met with tremendous response from the Chinese users, tech enthusiasts were of the view that the Nokia 8 would be also debuting soon in China. However, Sieche made it quite clear that the Nokia 8 won’t be coming to China.

It seems that the company has decided to launch the Nokia 8 in China. Fresh information suggests that the Nokia 8 will be coming to China with a cheaper price tag of 3,699 Yuan (~$555) which is much cheaper than the European pricing of the phone. Readers are advised to take this report with a pinch of salt as there is no official backing for it.

The Nokia 8 may be sporting internals that match with the flagship phones from other brands, but its design is not that impressive as it does not feature slim bezels or full-screen display. This could be the probable reason why HMD Global had not considered launching Nokia 8 in China. In order to compete well with rivaling Chinese flagships like OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi 6 and ZTE Nubia Z17, the Finnish firm may have planned to debut it with a lower pricing.

HMD Global is also expected to debut in Nokia 9 flagship before the end of this year. It is rumored to feature a full-screen display, 8 GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835 chipset, dual rear cameras, an iris scanner and a larger battery.

(source)

