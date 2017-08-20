Xiaomi Mi A1 Could be the Next Android One Smartphone

Google had introduced the Android One project in 2014 to bring stock Android experience and budget-friendly smartphones for developing markets. At the beginning, Android One phones gained some popularity, but all the fizz out around died out. The Redmi 3S, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 3 and Redmi Note 4 smartphones from Xiaomi are quite famous in developing markets. Fresh information suggest that Google may be working with Xiaomi to launch a new Android One smartphone.

In the previous month, Xiaomi had launch the Xiaomi Mi 5X smartphone. Currently, it is only available in China. However, the rumor mill has been speculating that it would be coming to other markets. The Xiaomi Mi 5X has been allegedly spotted at POSTEL, an agency for Indonesia that certifies telecom products. It has been found that this Xiaomi phone is not running on MIUI skin.



Also, the description of the smartphone mention that it is a dual-SIM phone and its software is developed by Google. It further states that Android One gives access to premium security features and apps from Google. This is a clear indication that Google may soon launch a Xiaomi Android One smartphone in the near future.

A mysterious Xiaomi smartphone named Xiaomi Mi A1 has been recently spotted on RF certification page of Xiaomi. It is likely that this Xiaomi Mi A1 could be the upcoming Android One smartphone from the Chinese firm. And, it appears that this phone could be inspired from the recent Xiaomi Mi 5X smartphone. POSTEL listing has revealed that the smartphone has a 5.5-inch full HD screen and its model number is MDG2. The RF certification had revealed that the model number of Xiaomi MI A1 is MDG2.

There is no confirmation on when the alleged phone would be unveiled. The Android O is slated to get announced on Aug. 21. More information on the launch of Android O or in the coming weeks.

At the start of this year, a report had surfaced that stated that Google would be bringing its Android One project to the U.S. The report had also revealed that the U.S. bound Android One smartphone would be coming around the middle of this year and it would be priced around $200 to $300. There is a possibility that the Android One Xiaomi smartphone could be the first phone from the company to land in the U.S. markets.

