Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A To Feature A Front-Facing Soft Flash

Xiaomi has already revealed that it would be launching the Redmi Note 5A in an online conference that would hold at 19.30 on August 21 in China, with company’s president Lin Bin as the host. The device has over the past month been a frequent visitor on leaks and had even appeared on TENAA but not all the features are known. Today, yet another feature of the Redmi Note 5A has been teased by Xiaomi showing that the budget device will feature a soft flash along with its front-facing camera.

This will likely make the Redmi Note 5A Xiaomi’s first smartphone to come with a front flash. The front flash is a feature which is finding its way gradually into smartphones as the selfie rave spreads. A front flash would enhance illumination and make capturing selfies at night or in dark areas better. Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun even shared a picture of the Note 5A shot while the soft flash was on.Apparently, it would be located on the opposite side of the ear piece from where the selfie camera is.

Apart from a selfie flash, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is expected to feature a 5.5-inch HD display and will be powered by Snapdragon 425 chipset. don’t sulk, the Note 5A is a budget smartphone with a build similar to the Redmi 4A but having a larger display and so, would come with a cheap price tag. The device also features 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. There may be another variant with a Snapdragon 625 chipset as well as 3GB+ 32GB memory and 4GB + 64GB storage. It is expected to pack a 13-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing camera of 5-megapixels as well as a 3,000mAh battery and fingerprint scanner.

In addition, the Redmi Note 5A is expected to be priced at 999 Yuan (~$149) for the base model while the higher variant may come in at 1,199 Yuan (~$179). The device would also be available in multiple colors like black, gray, gold, silver, white, pink and red.

