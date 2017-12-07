Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi Note 5A: Specs Comparison

Together with the 5-inch Redmi 5A, the new Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A are the cheapest smartphones from Xiaomi’s latest generation. If you are searching for a phablet but you have a very low budget, these two handsets may be the best in the market for your needs. Seeing that they are very similar and we can say the same about their price, we think it is appropriate to make a Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi Note 5A comparison, at least basing on specs on the paper, especially because they are entry-level phones.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm, 157 g 153 x 76.2 x 7.7 mm, 153 g DISPLAY 5.7 inches, 720 x 1440p (HD+), 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5.5 inches, 720 x 1280p (HD), 16:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435, octa-core 1.4 GHz MEMORY 2 GB RAM, 16 GB – 3 GB RAM, 32 GB, micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 7.1.2 Nougat, MIUI 9 Android 7.0 Nougat, MIUI 9 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA 12 MP f/2.2, 5 MP front camera 13 MP f/2.2, 16 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3300 mAh, fast charging 5V / 2A 3080 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM Dual SIM with micro SD dedicated slot

The most evident difference between Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is in their displays: the first has a borderless display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, while the second has a classic 16:9 screen. So, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 has smaller dimensions and more pixels, even if the size of the display is almost the same. SoCs are different as well, but Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and 435 can provide similar performances, even if the first is slightly more powerful.

However, note that Redmi Note 5A is available in a configuration which is more powerful than Redmi 5: the one with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is a better camera phone, especially for selfies, because it has a 16 MP front camera that can deliver pretty good level of detail. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a bigger battery, which should most likely translate into better battery life than the Redmi Note 5A. The price is almost the same: the Xiaomi Redmi 5 starts from $120 (101 euros), while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A costs $104 dollars (89 euros) in its base version.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi Note 5A: PRO and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi 5

PRO

Full display

Better SoC

Bigger battery with fast charging

Low price

CONS

The camera department should not be anything special

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A

PRO

More RAM and storage in the top variant

Dedicated micro SD slot

Great selfie camera

Solid build quality

Very affordable price

CONS

Smaller battery

Unless you care a lot about selfies, we suggest you spend $15-20 more and buy Xiaomi Redmi 5 as it’s a better device with its borderless display, powerful SoC and a bigger battery.