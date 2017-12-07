Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X Specs Comparison

When it comes to budget smartphones, you must accept compromises if you want to buy a decent device at an affordable price. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus and Honor 7X are among the best midrange phones released in Q4 2017 and we also consider them two of the best smartphones in terms of quality-price ratio. Seeing that they are two of the best options to choose in their price range, we think it is important to compare their specs to establish which among them — Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X has the best value for money.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Honor 7X DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 158.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm, 180 grams 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm, 165 grams DISPLAY 5,99 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5.93 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 407 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, octa-core 2.0 GHz HiSilicon Kirin 659, octa-core 2.36 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 7.1.2 Nougat, MIUI 9 Android 7.0 Nougat, EMUI 5.1 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS CAMERA 12 MP f/2.2

5 MP front camera Dual 16 + 2 MP

8 MP front camera BATTERY 4000 mAh

Fast charging 5V / 2A 3340 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

While there isn’t much difference between the displays of these phones, it is important to note that Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus offers a huge battery, which will surely offer a longer battery life. There are no significant differences on the hardware side as well, but Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus has a SoC which is famous for having a very low energy consumption. Unfortunately, we still do not know much about the camera performances of these devices, but we think Honor 7X will shoot more interesting photos with its dual camera setup.

Cameras have never been a strong point in Xiaomi’s affordable phones, but we cannot say the same thing about affordable Huawei devices, which have provided satisfying photos most of the time. On the other hand, we think that Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus will be supported (on the software side) in a more solid way over time, while Honor 7X should receive fewer updates. Although it’s worth mentioning that the one year old Honor V9 got the early adopter program for Android Oreo recently, so things are not too bad on Huawei’s end.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is also more affordable (even though we still do not know prices outside of China): it will start from $151 in China (about 128 euros). Honor 7X has a starting price of $200 dollars in China and U.S and 299 euros in Europe.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X: PRO and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

PRO

Amazing battery

Full display

Good performance

Very affordable price

CONS

Limited availability

Honor 7X

PRO

Elegant design

Full display

Nice dual camera

Above average battery

CONS

Higher price than R5P



If I had to choose between Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X Specs, then I would pick the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus as it offers very similar specs at a lower price and it has a bigger battery paired with a very efficient SoC (the Snapdragon 625).

What’s your choice?