Oppo R11 FC Barcelona Edition Now On Sale Priced At 3,499 Yuan (~$522)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OPPO officially unveiled the R11 FC Barcelona Edition just over a week ago with a disclosure that the special edition will go on sale from August 18.Indeed, the OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition has gone up for sale in China and is now available via Oppo’s Official Flagship store on JD.com and OPPO’s official online shop.

The R11 FC Barca Edition comes with a price pegged at 3,499 Yuan (~$522) and OPPO has indicated that the version has got limited stock available. The FC Barcelona version features a 18K gold-plated Barca logo at the back which is usually handcrafted. The device is coloured in a dominant Blue colour at the upper part and Red at the bottom aspect at the rear while the front part is just plain black. The two colours of Blue and Red are the official home colour of FC Barcelona and also the device uses an all-metal body. There is also a few texts at the red coloured part at the rear which indicates that OPPO is an official partner of the Catalan giant. The border between the red and blue coloured part adorns a strip of Gold coloured line which is 0.4mm wide and 0.1mm thick.OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition.

Read More: Image of OPPO’s UI For Its Full-Screen Phone Leaks

The OPPO R11 Barca edition still retains the Snapdragon 660 chipset which OPPO used on the normal version. The new version ships with 4GB RAM onboard and as a reminder, the rest of the specs include a 20MP + 16MP dual rear camera setup, a 20 MP selfie shooter, a 5.5-inch display, a 3,000mAh battery with VOOC fast charging technology and the Color OS 3.1 UI.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: