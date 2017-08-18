Yotaphone 3 Official Prices Listed, Starts At 2,398 Yuan (~$360)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Yota came into the limelight when it announced the Yotaphone prototype in 2012 which was heralded as the world’s first dual-screen smartphone. The device featured a secondary display located at the rear which uses e-ink and stays on permanently. The Yotaphone 2 took over the reins in 2014 with improved specs and a similar e-ink display. The Yotaphone 3 has also been announced earlier this year by the company with some of its specs already out in the open except for e retail price. Now, the Yotaphone 3 price tags have been listed on the company’s official website in China.

According to the listing, the Yotaphone 3 will come in two storage variants and two colours. There will be a 64GB storage variant and a higher 128GB variant and both versions will be available in White and Black. In both instances, the Black variant is 100 Yuan higher than the white variant. Specifically, the 64GB White version comes in at 2,398 Yuan (~$360) while the black one will cost 2,498 Yuan (around $375). However, there is no word yet on when the device will go on sale since the links show there is no stock yet.

On the other hand, the higher-end version with 128GB storage costs 3,098 Yuan (around $465) for the one with a white paintjob and 3,198 Yuan (around $480) for the black colored models.

Read More: Yotaphone 2 Review – Amazing Budget Smartphone for just $120!





Apart from packing a similar secondary display on previous models, the Yota 3 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display at the front and a 5.2-inch E-ink display at the rear. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor (so many mid-range phones with SD 625, what happened to SD 660?). The processor is backed by 4GB of RAM and as stated there is a 64GB storage and 128GB storage variant. Both variants have space for microSD card. Keeping the lights on will be a 3200mAh battery while the photography aspect is piloted by a 13MP front camera and 12MP rear camera. The phone comes with USB Type-C port.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: