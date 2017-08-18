Gionee M2018 Appears on TENAA, Looks Nearly Like The M2017

Remember the Gionee M2017? The dual-curved luxury smartphone with a 7000mAh battery and a $1000 starting price? It is getting a successor this year and it is called the Gionee M2018.

The M2018 has been seen on TENAA. Unfortunately, only images are available and it shows a device that looks almost identical to the M2017 save for some few changes.

First the M2018 has a single rear camera and not dual sensors like its predecessor. Also the LED flash is circular and not a quadrilateral. Other differences on the back include the type of leather material used and the color of the antenna lines which are black instead of white.

The sides are also different. On the Gionee M2018, the left hand side where the SIM tray sits is plain. The right side has the volume rocker, power button and nothing else. That means the M2018 will either have its SIM tray at the top or the bottom.

The front of the phone is slightly different too. The distance between the earpiece and sensor is smaller. Apart from that, the rest of the design seems to be the same. There is still a fingerprint scanner buried under the home button and the display is still curved.

Other details the TENAA listing reveals include support for LTE networks and dual SIM, and an August 14 certification issue date.

The M2017 launched as a luxury smartphone with mostly flagship specs except for the mid-range Snapdragon 653 mobile platform inside it. It has a 5.7-inch 2K AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM and a more than sufficient 7000mAh battery.

With a price starting at around $1000, the Gionee M2017 wasn’t made for everyone. Gionee specifically targeted the business class with the device, offering security features such as an advanced fingerprint scanner and a dedicated security chip. Chances are that the Gionee M2018 will be no different in that regard.

We hope specification details and a release date comes up soon.

(Source, via)

