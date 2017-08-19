Coolpad Set To Also Launch The Cool Play 6 In Dubai on August 20

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Coolpad is all set to launch the mid-range Cool Play 6 in Dubai on August 20 and to this end, invitations have been sent out to the media already. This is against the backdrop of the company launching the same smartphone in India on that same day, as revealed in an earlier invitation. This new disclosure could be seen as a bid by the company to gradually expand into new markets and it has so far been enjoying a good reception in markets outside China where it exists such as India. This is perhaps due to LeEco’s build quality which their phones come with.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 isn’t a new smartphone per se because it has already been launched in China a couple of months back so we know its design and specifications. The Cool Play 6 comes with a hardware lineup which backs claims that it is a gaming smartphone. Its specs include a 5-inch display and a 64-bit Octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The mid-range device also comes with a dual camera setup which is comprised of a 13MP Sony sensor combining with a monochrome sensor while there is an 8MP sensor for selfies. A large non-removable 4,060mAh battery also joins the mix, promising hours of usage.

We can’t tell the price Coolpad will slam on the Cool Play 6 in the Middle East market but it launched with a price tag of 1499 Yuan ($217).

