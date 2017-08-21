Coolpad Cool Play 6 Officially Launched in India For INR 14,999(~$234)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Just as was hinted last week, Coolpad has launched the Cool Play 6 in India. The device is being projected as the company’s flagship device in the markets where it is being launched viz a viz India and Dubai. But in the real sense, the Cool play 6 isn’t a flagship product when compared to the Galaxy S8 and others in that league but based on some innovative hardware it packs.

One of the unique features is that it comes with 6GB RAM onboard which makes the Play 6 the only smartphone that would be having such large RAM in the price segment it falls under. The Cool Play 6 has its price pegged at 14,999 Rupees (~$234) which is pretty good for a 6GB RAM phone. Moreso, there is a dual camera setup at the rear, a powerful one at that, made up of a 13MP main sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor. The sleek metal body design is also another spectacular thing about the Cool Play 6.

In addition, the Cool Play 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and a 64-bit Octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor with 64GB of storage space. The mid-range device also comes with an 8MP f2.2 sensor for selfies. A large non-removable 4,060mAh battery also joins the mix, promising hours of usage. The phone comes with Coolpad’s Journey UI based on Android Nougat out of the box and apart from that Coolpad has announced that it will provide the Android 8.0 OTA update by December 2017 for the smartphone.

It is these kinds of hardware which have made Coolpad a popular brand in India, reputed to have a 25% market share on Amazon in the sub-8000 Rupees category. Coolpad is planning to even expand more in India, both offline and online in order to gain more market share and the Cool Play 6 may just be a game-changer for the company. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 comes in Gold and Black colors and will go on sale exclusively on Amazon.in from September 4.

